When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for third CFP Top 25

Ohio State has held strong in the top spot of the College Football Playoff rankings, but that all might change this week after No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Michigan pulled off top-10 victories Saturday.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) pulled off a 38-3 win over Michigan State, but Saturday's best win of the weekend came from Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC), who dominated No. 9 Ole Miss from beginning to end.

The 52-17 win was Georgia's second consecutive top-15 victory. It beat Missouri in Week 10, and the Tigers made George's win look even better with their domination of No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday.

Michigan didn't throw a pass in the second half and didn't have its head coach on the sideline, but it didn't matter, as the Wolverines' defense held No. 10 Penn State at bay in a 24-15 win. Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has been dinged in the first unveilings of the rankings due to its weaker schedule, but this win could help change that perception.

Here's how to find out where everything stands after Week 11:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 9 p.m. ET

The second College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be unveiled at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in between Champions Classic games.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings will be the third of six consecutive weeks in which the CFP unveils its top 25 rankings. Only that and the Dec. 3 rankings will air outside of the standard 7 p.m. ET time slot.

Tuesday's rankings will air between games at the State Farm Champions Classic, and the final rankings will be unveiled at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 3 (the day after conference championship weekend concludes).

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

What channel is CFP selection show on tonight?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The CFP selection show will air live on ESPN. You can also stream with the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 12

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12)

First two out:

5. Florida State (10-0, 7-0 ACC)

6. Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC)

