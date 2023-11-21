When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for fourth CFP Top 25

With fewer than two full weeks remaining until the unveiling of the final four-team College Football Playoff field, the weekly rankings from the playoff selection committee carry extra weight.

If the top four unfolds this week as many expect it to, that's good news for Georgia.

After being No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll for the entirety of the 2023 college football season, the Bulldogs rose to the top spot in the playoff rankings for the first time last Tuesday following a 35-point thumping of then-No. 9 Ole Miss. After an authoritative 38-10 victory last Saturday at then-No. 18 Tennessee, giving coach Kirby Smart's team its third top-20 win in as many weeks, it appears likely Georgia will remain where it is when the committee releases its newest set of rankings on Tuesday night.

Ohio State had been the top-ranked team in each of the first two sets of rankings, but the Buckeyes were bypassed by Georgia last Tuesday.

Alabama, the lone remaining SEC team with fewer than two losses, would appear unlikely to move up from its spot at No. 8 after every team ahead of the Crimson Tide won last week, including the team immediately ahead of it, Texas, which defeated the Crimson Tide 34-24 in Tuscaloosa in Week 2. The Crimson Tide's path to the playoff is dependent almost entirely on whether it can beat Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 2, assuming it beats Auburn in the Iron Bowl this week as a 14.5-point favorite.

Here’s how to find out where everything stands after Week 12:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The fourth College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be revealed on a show that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday’s rankings are the fourth of six this season. The final rankings of the season will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 3, the day after conference championship weekend wraps up. That show will air at 11 a.m. CT.

Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday Nov. 21 : 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 28 : 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is CFP selection show on tonight?

TV channel : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The rankings will be broadcast on ESPN, as they have been every week thus far. Streaming options for the show include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 12

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) Washington (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12)

First two out:

5. Florida State (11-0, 8-0 ACC)

6. Oregon (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12)

