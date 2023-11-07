When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for second CFP Top 25

The second College Football Playoff rankings are here as only three weeks remain in the 2023 college football regular season.

Each of the teams in the top six of last week's rankings — Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington and Oregon — escaped Week 10 unscathed, and will likely retain their spots somewhere in the top six again.

No. 8 Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) earned a resume-building win over No. 14 LSU (6-3, 4-2) on Saturday, defeating the Tigers 42-28 behind quarterback Jalen Milroe's 155 rushing yards and four touchdowns. No. 2 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) also bolstered its chances at returning to the CFP yet again with a 30-21 home win over No. 12 Missouri (7-2, 4-2).

In Week 11, No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) faces its biggest test of the season as it heads to No. 11 Penn State (8-1, 5-1) after the Wolverines' idle week. The Bulldogs also face another tough task, when they host No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1) with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town.

Here's how to watch the second set of College Football Playoff rankings in 2023:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The second College Football Playoff rankings release at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday's College Football Playoff selection is the second of six, the last of which will set the four-team playoff field.

Four of the announcements will occur at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, with the lone exceptions coming on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 3. The former will see the announcement made between games at the State Farm Champions Classic slate. The Dec. 3 announcement will occur at 11 a.m. on the Sunday after conference championship week.

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 8 p.m. CT

Tuesday Nov. 21: 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is CFP selection show on tonight?

TV channel: ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

The CFP selection show can be viewed on ESPN, or streamed with the ESPN app. Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers, is another option.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 11

Top four teams of US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC)

First two teams out:

5. Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12)

6. Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12)

