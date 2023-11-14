When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for third CFP Top 25

Throughout the season, Georgia has been the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll, a designation earned as a two-time reigning national champion that’s riding a 27-game win streak.

Will that overwhelming success end up translating this week into a No. 1 ranking from the College Football Playoff selection committee?

On Tuesday night, the committee will release its third batch of rankings for the 2023 season. With just two regular-season games remaining, its evaluations and seeding for the four-team playoff field become increasingly notable.

In each of the first two rankings, Ohio State was the top-ranked squad despite being No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. Committee chair Boo Corrigan has previously cited the strength of record and schedule for the Buckeyes, who have wins this season against Penn State and Notre Dame.

More: Watch College Football Playoff selection live with Fubo (free trial)

In recent weeks, though, the Bulldogs have been bolstering their resume after being picked at No. 2 in each of the first two committee rankings. Each of Georgia’s past two wins has come against a ranked opponent — a 30-21 victory on Nov. 4 against No. 11 Missouri and a 52-17 throttling of No. 14 Ole Miss last Saturday.

Alabama, the lone remaining SEC team with fewer than two losses, is unlikely to make a move in the rankings as every team ahead of the Crimson Tide won last week, including the team immediately ahead of it, Texas, which defeated it in Tuscaloosa, Alabama 34-24 in Week 2.

Here’s how to find out where everything stands after Week 11:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings revealed?

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The third College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be revealed on a show that is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT. The start time, however, is approximate, as it will air between games in the Champions Classic.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday’s rankings are the third of six this season. The final rankings of the season will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 3, the day after conference championship weekend wraps up. That show will air at 11 a.m. CT.

Here’s the full schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 14 : 8 p.m. CT

Tuesday Nov. 21 : 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 28 : 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. CT

REQUIRED READING: Could Tennessee football benefit from Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher in transfer portal?

What channel is CFP selection show on tonight?

TV channel : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The rankings will be broadcast on ESPN, as they have been every week thus far. Streaming options for the show include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 12

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) Florida State (10-0, 7-0 ACC)

First two out:

5. Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12)

6. Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFP rankings update: College Football Playoff show, time