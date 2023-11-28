When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, schedule for fifth CFP Top 25

Georgia completed its third consecutive season with an undefeated regular season and will likely find itself at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings once again heading into conference championship week.

The Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated in-state rival Georgia Tech 31-23 in Rivalry Week, and now turn their attention to Alabama (11-1, 8-0), who narrowly defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl on a miraculous touchdown on fourth-and-31 with only 32 seconds remaining.

Other SEC programs such as Missouri (10-2, 6-2) should also be in the top 10 of the latest CFP rankings, as the Tigers finished the season with a 10-2 record and will likely play in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Likely just behind Missouri will be Ole Miss and LSU, who were ranked No. 12 and No. 14, respectively, in last week's CFP rankings. Here's how to watch the second-to-last CFP selection of 2023:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to release at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday's selection is the fifth of six College Football Playoff shows this season, and the last before the official playoff spots are made.

Here's the full remaining schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

What channel is CFP selection show on Tuesday?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The CFP selection show will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 14

Top four teams of US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) Washington (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) Florida State (12-0, 9-0 ACC)

First two teams out:

5. Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12)

6. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFP rankings update: College Football Playoff show time, date