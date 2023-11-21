When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for fourth CFP Top 25

Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings are the final unveilings before The Game — which will change everything.

But until then, Michigan and Ohio State are both still undefeated, despite a close call from Michigan at Maryland on Saturday. Both teams have been in the top four of the rankings in each CFP top 25 so far, alongside Georgia and Florida State. The Bulldogs overtook the top spot in the Nov. 14 unveilings, and a 38-10 win over Tennessee should keep them there.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with an injury in the Seminoles' win over North Alabama. Washington, just outside the top four in every unveiling so far, picked up another huge win for their resume on the road against No. 11 Oregon State.

Both Michigan and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff in 2022; but with how competitive the playoff field looks in 2023, the only way to lock in a spot is to win The Game before beating Big Ten West champion Iowa in Indianapolis.

Here's how to find out where everything stands after Week 12:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be unveiled at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings will be the fourth of six consecutive weeks in which the CFP unveils its top 25 rankings. The final Dec. 3 rankings will air outside of the standard 7 p.m. ET time slot, at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 3 (the day after conference championship weekend concludes).

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday Nov. 21: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

What channel is CFP selection show on Tuesday?

TV channel: ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

The CFP selection show will air live on ESPN. You can also stream with the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 13

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) Washington (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12)

First two out:

5. Florida State (11-0, 8-0 ACC)

6. Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC)

