When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for fifth CFP Top 25

Michigan won "The Game," and with the 30-24 win over Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play), the Wolverines have all but locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The victory over the Buckeyes should see Michigan (12-, 9-0) move up and the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings during Tuesday's unveiling, formerly held by Ohio State. Conversely, the Buckeyes now must sit at home on conference championship weekend to see whether the dominoes fall in their favor like they did in 2022, when they still reached the CFP as the No. 4 seed.

Both Washington and Florida State eked out wins over their in-state rivals during Rivalry Weekend. No. 4 Washington jumped No. 5 Florida State in the rankings after the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis for the season.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are on a collision course in the SEC championship game. A Crimson Tide victory would set up one of the toughest decisions the committee has had to make in its history — especially since No. 7 Texas has a head-to-head win over Alabama.

Here's how to find out where everything stands after Rivalry Week:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings are scheduled to be unveiled at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings will be the fifth of six consecutive weeks in which the CFP will unveil its top 25 rankings. The final rankings on Sunday will air at noon ET (the day after conference championship weekend concludes).

Here's the full remaining schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET

What channel is CFP selection show on Tuesday?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo

The CFP selection show will air live on ESPN. You can also stream with the ESPN app or Fubo.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 14

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) Washington (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) Florida State (12-0, 8-0 ACC)

First two out:

5. Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12)

6. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

