When are College Football Playoff rankings released? Schedule, time for CFP Top 25

The College Football Playoff rankings are finally here, granting teams a benchmark on where they stand in terms of competing for a national championship.

Only five unbeatens remain in the Power Five — Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington — and will likely find themselves near the top of the rankings, above one-loss teams such as Oregon, Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) can earn a massive resume booster as it takes on LSU (6-2, 4-1) at home on in Week 10. Georgia (8-0, 5-0) also has a tough stretch to prove its status as a top team against Missouri (7-1, 3-1), Ole Miss and (7-1, 3-1) and Tennessee (6-2, 3-2) in consecutive weeks. Both the Tigers and Rebels still have a path to the playoff.

Heading into Week 10 of the college football season, plenty of programs are still alive in the playoff chase, and there's almost certain to be chaos at the finish.

Here's how to watch the first set of College Football Playoff rankings in 2023:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The first College Football Playoff rankings debut at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Tuesday's College Football Playoff selection is the first of six, the last of which will officially set the four-team playoff field.

Four of the annoucements will occur at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, with the lone exceptions coming on Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 3. The latter will see the announcement made between games at the State Farm Champions Classic slate. The Dec. 3 announcement will occur at 11 a.m. on the Sunday afterconference championship week.

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 14: 8 p.m. CT

Tuesday Nov. 21: 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 6 p.m. CT

Sunday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is CFP selection show on tonight?

TV channel: ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

The CFP selection show can be viewed on ESPN, or streamed with the ESPN app.

College Football Playoff predictions for Week 10

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC)

First two out:

5. Washington (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12)

6. Texas (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)

Georgia and Michign have dominated all season and therefore come in with the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively. Ohio State, with notable wins over Notre Dame and Penn State, comes in at third. Florida State takes the fourth spot with a resume that includes wins over LSU and Duke.

Washington holds a strong win over Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) and will likely be ranked inside the top 10, but hasn't looked itself in back-to-back weeks against Arizona State and Stanford. Texas, which holds a 34-24 win on the road against a top-10 Alabama, is predicted at sixth.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: CFP rankings release: College Football Playoff show time, date, schedule