When are College Football Playoff rankings released? CFP selection show schedule, time

For five weeks, the College Football Playoff selection committee has released its top 25 every Tuesday, stoking debate about which teams deserve to compete for the sport’s most coveted prize.

This week, those rankings won’t just be fodder for conversation. They’ll help determine a champion. On Sunday, the four teams in this year’s College Football Playoff will be revealed on a selection show that will air on ESPN.

The SEC, the home of the past four national champions, will figure prominently into Sunday’s proceedings. Two-time defending national champion Georgia was a virtual lock with a win in the conference title game ... until Alabama beat the Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

Will that preclude the SEC from the CFP for the first time ever? Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said both would need to make the playoff in the event Alabama won, but the Crimson Tide's victory, coupled with other key wins throughout championship weekend, has put the SEC in a tough spot.

With the long-awaited moment finally here, here’s everything you need to know to find out who will be selected for the playoff:

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released?

Date : Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 11 a.m. CT

CFP rankings release schedule 2023

Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings will end a stretch of six-consecutive weeks in which the playoff selection committee released its top 25. The previous five sets of rankings aired on Tuesday nights.

Sunday’s rankings are being publicized following the end of conference championship weekend, when many of the nation’s top teams are taking their final steps toward the playoff.

What channel is CFP selection show on Sunday?

TV channel : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

The College Football Playoff selection show will air on ESPN. Streaming options for the broadcast include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

College Football Playoff predictions for selection Sunday

Top four teams of College Football Playoff

1. Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

2. Washington (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12)

3. Texas (12-1, 8-1 Big 12)

4. Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC)

First two out:

5. Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC)

6. Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC)

