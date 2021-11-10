New College Football Playoff Rankings Released

What is the best part of the first day of college basketball season?

If you said the conclusion of the first game in the annual Champions Classic then you are correct, because at the end of that game ESPN always unveils the latest College Football Playoff rankings for that given week.

They did that Tuesday night and here is how their updated top 25 looks:

25-21:

25. Arkansas

24. Utah

23. UTSA

22. San Diego State

21. Pitt

Congratulations to 9-0 UTSA who finds themselves in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history. Arkansas narrowing by Mississippi State got the Razorbacks in while Utah’s destruction of Stanford landed the Pac-12 a second ranked team this week.

20-16:

19. Purdue

18. Wisconsin

17. Auburn

16. NC State

Purdue went from being unranked to 19th after their upset of Michigan State while Wisconsin and NC State both continue their slow climbs up the charts.

15-11:

15. Ole Miss

14. BYU

13. Baylor

12. Wake Forest

11. Texas A&M

Texas A&M continues to climb with their two losses. Wake Forest dropped three spots after suffering their first loss while Baylor dropped just one after suffering their second. Remember, the higher Texas A&M goes the better it makes Alabama’s loss look.

8-10:

10. Oklahoma State

9. Notre Dame

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma stays in the same spot after their bye week while both Notre Dame and Oklahoma State move ahead of Wake Forest, who dropped their first contest of 2021.

6, 7: Michigan, Michigan State

7. Michigan State

6. Michigan

Remember when Michigan State beat Michigan two weeks ago?

OK, now wipe it from your memory. That seems to be what the CFP committee did in ranking Michigan ahead of the Spartans this week after Michigan State was upset at Purdue.

Now is also the time I remind you that I saw this coming and that I had the first six right in my predictions this week.

5. Cincinnati

The Bearcats didn’t look great against Tulsa but are 9-0 and remain knocking on the door of the CFP as they move up one spot this week. We’ll see if this lasts.

4. Ohio State

Ohio State didn’t have the easiest time against Nebraska but a win is a win and the Buckeyes moved into that coveted top-four spot as a result.

3. Oregon

Oregon moved to 8-1 with a win at Washington and moved up one spot after Michigan State’s loss at Purdue.

2. Alabama

Despite an unimpressive showing against LSU, Alabama stayed No. 2.

1. Georgia

No controversy here as Georgia stays at No. 1.

