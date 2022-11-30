College Football Playoff Rankings released heading into conference championship games

The fifth release of the College Football Playoff rankings was unveiled on ESPN Tuesday and now there’s just one more to go before we know the four teams that will compete for a national title.

There weren’t too many surprises with where teams landed in the latest rankings after Michigan beat Ohio State, and Georgia, TCU, and USC all won over the past weekend. The biggest question was how far the Buckeyes would fall after having the wheels fall off in the second half vs. the Wolverines in comparison to teams like Alabama and Tennessee.

With the reveal, what we can now safely assume is that there are only five teams with a legitimate shot to make the College Football Playoff. It’ll all come down most likely to what happens in Las Vegas when Utah and USC face each other in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night.

Here’s a look at the penultimate CFP Rankings, hot off the press.

NC State Wolfpack (8-4)

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

UCF Knights (9-3)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Utah Utes (9-3)

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

USC Trojans (11-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

