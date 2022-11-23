College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 12
Survive and advance was the theme of Week 12.
Georgia’s 16-6 win over Kentucky was not pretty, but the 11-0 Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings with one week to go in the regular season.
Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and USC survived in very close games. Tennessee lost, 63-38, to South Carolina. And the night ended with a great game between Oregon and Utah, which the Ducks won, 20-17.
Other fun ones included: UNC losing to Georgia Tech, Ole Miss losing to Arkansas, UCF losing to Navy, Oklahoma State losing to Oklahoma and NC State losing to Louisville.
Here’s the updated College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Alabama
8. Clemson
9. Oregon
10. Tennessee
11. Penn State
12. Kansas State
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Florida State
17. North Carolina
18. UCLA
19. Tulane
20. Ole Miss
21. Oregon State
22. UCF
23. Texas
24. Cincinnati
25. Louisville