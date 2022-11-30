College Football Playoff rankings released after Week 13

A wild Week 13 has led to a shakeup in the updated College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 1 Georgia closed the season with a 37-14 win over rival Georgia Tech to finish its second consecutive undefeated regular season.

No. 2 Ohio State was beaten soundly at home by No. 3 Michigan 45-23, and No. 5 LSU’s playoff dreams were crushed by Texas A&M in a 38-23 loss on the road.

South Carolina added to the pandemonium with a huge upset 31-30 win at No. 8 Clemson, and No. 9 Oregon dropped its season finale to No. 22 Oregon State 38-34.

Here’s the updated College Football Playoff rankings headed into championship week:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Clemson

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Oregon

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. South Carolina

20. Texas

21. Notre Dame

22. UCF

23. North Carolina

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire