College Football Playoff Rankings Projections After Week 13

Week 13 was certainly a memorable one as the 2022 regular season came to an official end. Sure, the conference championships come our way next weekend but few things compare to rivalry weekend in college football and this one certainly lived up to the hype.

Michigan rolled Ohio State for the second season in a row, this time in Columbus. LSU fell to Texas A&M as the Tigers dream of becoming the first two-loss College Football Playoff team ended. And USC came up huge in their home victory over Notre Dame as the Trojans are knocking on the door of their first CFP appearance.

After a day that saw four top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings fall, how will the new rankings look on Tuesday?

Here is our best guess at what the new-look top 25 will look like.

Purdue

USA TODAY SPORTS

Mississippi State

USA TODAY SPORTS

North Carolina

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

UCF

Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

USA TODAY SPORTS

LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

USA TODAY SPORTS

Georgia

USA TODAY SPORTS – Joshua L Jones

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire