College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings comes out tonight and the college football world will be keeping an eye on what they say. Although I have no inside information as to what has been said by the committee leading up to this, I do have history and common sense to form an educated guess as to how these will look tonight.

With that in mind here is my guess at what the first set of College Football Playoff Rankings look like this evening. I’m doing these as how I think the committee will think, not how I would actually rank the teams and I want to make that clear.

25-21: Basework for higher ranked teams

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In order for 1-4 in these rankings to work you have to have something to fall back on. That’s why I see the teams I do getting the nod to sneak into the rankings while a few others don’t.

25. Wisconsin (5-3)

24. NC State (6-2)

23. Pittsburgh (6-2)

22. Houston (7-1)

21. Penn State (5-3)

How are Wisconsin and Penn State both ranked despite both having three losses in eight tries? It helps sell the narrative that the Big Ten is as good as advertised. Penn State’s win over Auburn will matter tonight, although I fear another big win from that same weekend won’t in these rankings.

Also take note that SMU is not included in this part of the rankings after suffering their first loss last week. There will be a reason for them not making the cut or being at the tail end and we’ll get to that shortly.

20-16: More Impact and 'Quality'

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

We will certainly hear the term “quality wins” tonight as the rankings are broken down and explained. It’s a lot easier to determine who has such things when you also get to decide who is quality and who isn’t.

20. Coastal Carolina (7-1)

19. UTSA (8-0)

18. BYU (7-2)

17. Iowa (6-2)

16. Kentucky (6-2)

Coastal Carolina, UTSA, and BYU all aren’t members of Power Five conferences but none are a threat to the College Football Playoff this season. BYU and Coastal Carolina due to losses already suffered and UTSA because despite being undefeated they entered the year with none of the necessary hype required for a Group of Five program to make a run to these incredibly flawed playoffs.

15-11: Starting to really matter

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This next set of teams are seen as good but not great and the committee doesn’t see any as a real College Football Playoff worthy contender. Again, these are how I’m guessing we’ll see the rankings play out and not my own opinion of how they should:

15. Ole Miss (6-2)

14. Notre Dame (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

12. Texas A&M (6-2)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

Wait, what? How is Notre Dame ranked just 14th despite being 7-1 and improving each week?

Who doesn’t the committee want in the CFP? Cincinnati. Who is Cincinnati’s biggest win over? Notre Dame. How do you make Cincinnati’s resume look weaker? Don’t grade out their signature win to be anything special and ranking Notre Dame 14th does that. The committee will then justify it by saying the only somewhat impressive Notre Dame win came against Wisconsin.

Also with Texas A&M’s win over Alabama I wouldn’t be surprised to see them a few spots higher, even as largely as I’d disagree with it.

10. Baylor (7-1)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have a solid defense in the Big 12 and are also the next opponent of Oklahoma (8-0). Put the Bears at 10 so if they fall to Oklahoma the public sees it as a top-10 win for the Sooners and sets them up for “another” potential top-10 victory in a few weeks when they play Oklahoma State, who I had at 11.

9. Michigan (7-1)

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan fell again to their little brother Michigan State (that is 4-3 against the Wolverines since Jim Harbaugh’s hiring) over the weekend but will remain in the top-10 since that loss came on the road and because of how high I expect Michigan State to check in.

8. Oregon (7-1)

USA TODAY Network

Don’t hate me, Ducks fans. This is what I’m guessing the committee says, not what I actually think. I’m a huge believer in results of head-to-head play mattering and always will be. I just don’t feel the committee falls into the same category.

The Ducks win at Ohio State is one of the two best wins of any team this season, but the committee will cite the loss at Stanford as reason Oregon would still need help to make the CFP even if they run the table.

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

USA TODAY Network

Please don’t kill the messenger!

If Cincinnati runs the table they belong in the College Football Playoff (that’s me saying that), but if they don’t get a ton of help they won’t (see CFP committee 2020).

Cincinnati might be ranked second nationally in the AP and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Polls, but the committee wants no part of Cincinnati being in the playoff as evidenced by them never being ranked higher than sixth last season.

As I said before, their win over Notre Dame will be undersold tonight and a chance for another noteworthy win becomes a lot more difficult if the committee doesn’t rank SMU, as I mentioned above.

I truly believe this committee will do everything it can to keep Cincinnati out of the playoff and will lay the groundwork in doing so tonight. I hope I’m wrong because I truly believe the Bearcats deserve a chance assuming they run the table, but I can’t get what happened last season out of my head.

6. Wake Forest (8-0)

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Are there only five teams in the nation better than Wake Forest? Tim Duncan and Chris Paul wouldn’t even believe that.

In the very unlikely event that the Demon Deacons go unbeaten this regular season though, they’ll need to be awarded a spot. They very possibly won’t play a ranked team all year but an unbeaten ACC squad isn’t getting passed up, even if it is Wake Forest, and even if their resume at the end of the year wouldn’t be as strong as an unbeaten Cincinnati resume.

That foundation is set tonight even though I have confidence someone in the ACC will step up and do the rest of the nation a favor in knocking Wake Forest out of this race.

5. Ohio State (7-1)

Courtesy of The Columbus Dispatch

The loss against Oregon stings but that’s why Penn State will be ranked, to make Ohio State’s win look more impressive. The committee puts the Buckeyes here just on the outside looking in to give the perception that they think Ohio State hasn’t done as much as the others when really all they’re doing is creating an elimination series in the Big Ten East and hoping one of Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State end the year with only one loss.

4. Alabama (7-1)

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

I think the entire nation thinks that Alabama is the second best team in the country but we’ll get the “records matter” and some explanation as to why Michigan State and Oklahoma combining to beat one currently ranked team is more impressive.

3. Oklahoma (9-0)

USA TODAY Network

The only 9-0 team in the nation gets the week off before a likely top-10 battle with Baylor next week. The Sooners haven’t beat a single team that is currently ranked but going undefeated to date despite having to survive a quarterback change will be the reasoning we’re told they’re the third-best team in the nation.

2. Michigan State (8-0)

USA TODAY Network

Remember Mississippi State in 2014? Of course you do, who doesn’t!?!

Mississippi State was ranked No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings that year as they had wins over Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU at the time of the first release. Each of those three “big” wins came against teams that wound up losing five games each and Mississippi State would lose three after falling in the Orange Bowl.

This MSU (Michigan State) will be ranked incredibly high after their huge comeback win last week against big and mighty Michigan, who could very well have three or four losses by the end of bowl season.

I expect Michigan State to check-in really high tonight but I don’t expect them to be sticking around the top too long.

1. Georgia (8-0)

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Georgia (8-0)

This one is impossible for even the committee to screw up.

