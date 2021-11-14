What will the third round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 16.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the third round of the top 25 might be.

One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 11, November 16

23. Auburn Tigers 6-4 (17)

22. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)

21. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (23)

20. Utah Utes 7-3 (24)

19. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (25)

18. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (22)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (21)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (18)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (7)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (15)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (13)

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (5)

6. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (7)

5. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (6)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (4)

3. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

