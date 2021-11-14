College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 11

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

What will the third round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 16.

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the third round of the top 25 might be.

One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 11, November 16

25. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 (20)

24. Purdue Boilermakers 6-4 (19)

23. Auburn Tigers 6-4 (17)

22. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)

21. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (23)

AP Top 25 poll prediction: Week 11

20. Utah Utes 7-3 (24)

19. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (25)

18. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (22)

17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (21)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)

NFL Predictions Week 10 | NFL Experts Picks

15. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (18)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (7)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (15)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (13)

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY prediction: Week 11

10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (5)

6. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (7)

5. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (6)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (4)

3. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

Recommended Stories