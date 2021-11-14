College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 11
What will the third round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 16.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the third round of the top 25 might be.
One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 11, November 16
25. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 (20)
24. Purdue Boilermakers 6-4 (19)
23. Auburn Tigers 6-4 (17)
22. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (16)
21. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 (23)
– AP Top 25 poll prediction: Week 11
20. Utah Utes 7-3 (24)
19. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (25)
18. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (22)
17. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (21)
16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 (11)
– NFL Predictions Week 10 | NFL Experts Picks
15. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 (18)
14. BYU Cougars 8-2 (14)
13. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 (7)
12. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (15)
11. Baylor Bears 8-2 (13)
– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY prediction: Week 11
10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 (12)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 (10)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 (9)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 (5)
6. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 (7)
5. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 (6)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 (4)
3. Oregon Ducks 9-1 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 (2)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings