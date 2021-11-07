College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the second round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 9.

Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the second round of the top 25 might be.

One thing to remember – the College Football Playoff committee starts from scratch each week. The previous ranking doesn’t necessarily mean much going forward.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 10, November 9

25. San Diego State Aztecs 8-1* (24)

24. Pitt Panthers 8-2 (25)

23. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 (NR)

22. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 (NR)

21. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 (22)

20. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (19)

19. Arkansas Razorbacks 6-3 (NR)

18. Purdue Boilermakers 6-3 (NR)

17. BYU Cougars 7-2 (15)

16. Baylor Bears 7-2 (12)

15. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 (16)

14. Auburn Tigers 6-3 (13)

13. Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 (21)

12. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1 (9)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 (14)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 (11)

9. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 (7)

8. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 (3)

7. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 (8)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 (10)

5. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 (5)

3. Oregon Ducks 8-1 (4)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (1)

