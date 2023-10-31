College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State debuts at No. 1 ahead of Michigan, Georgia and Florida State

Ohio State is the top team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State is the top team in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings.

Thanks to their wins over No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame so far this season, the CFP selection committee put the Buckeyes ahead of Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington. Ohio State is the only team among the five unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings with two wins over teams in the top 15.

Georgia is at No. 2 ahead of Michigan likely because of its better strength of schedule. While Michigan has been the most dominant team so far, the Wolverines' opponents haven't been very good. That will change later this season. Michigan has Penn State and Ohio State remaining on its schedule.

Florida State is at No. 4 ahead of Washington as the Huskies have struggled the last two weeks. Washington needed a defensive touchdown to beat Arizona State in Week 8 and couldn't put Stanford away in Week 9.

Oregon is the top team with a loss so far this season at No. 6. The Ducks lost to Washington. Oregon is followed by Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss to round out the top 10.

Opportunities for the top teams in Week 10

It's important to not put too much stock in the initial rankings. Teams can and will move around. Georgia was No. 3 a season ago in the first rankings before it won its second consecutive national title.

The Bulldogs face No. 12 Missouri on Saturday before games against No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee. It's hard to see Georgia not moving up if it wins all three of those games.

Washington plays No. 20 USC in Week 10 and also has games remaining against No. 18 Utah and No. 16 Oregon State. Like Georgia, the Huskies will move up if they keep winning.

Florida State doesn't have any ranked teams remaining on its regular-season schedule so it may have less margin for error than the other unbeaten teams. But the committee showed that it does like Louisville as the Cardinals are at No. 13 despite a loss to Pitt.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (8-0)

2. Georgia (8-0)

3. Michigan (8-0)

4. Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (7-1)

11. Penn State (7-1)

12. Missouri (7-1)

13. Louisville (7-1)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Notre Dame (7-2)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Tennessee (6-2)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. UCLA (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. Kansas (6-2)

22. Oklahoma State (6-2)

23. Kansas State (6-2)

24. Tulane (7-1)

25. Air Force (8-0)