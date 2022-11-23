New College football Playoff Rankings make Ohio State vs. Michigan officially a top three battle

It is now official.

The fourth installment of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and we can now say for certain that it’ll be a top-three matchup. That’s because Ohio State remained at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3 for yet another week, both behind No. 1 Georgia and just ahead of undefeated, No. 4 TCU.

The top ten had a bit of a shakeup because of the loss by Tennessee last weekend, and the top 25 also looks a bit different with some teams falling out and others jumping up or in the rankings from the following week.

Here is a look at the complete College Football Playoff rankings after all the shenanigans we witnessed in Week 12. Bring on “The Game” and bring on more football over the next couple of weeks.

Louisville Cardinals (7-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs the ball against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Aydan White (3) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated North Carolina State 25-10. Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Jacob Dingle (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Temple Owls during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) runs the ball forward during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (8-3)

Sep 1, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (Right) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Reggie Brown (89) catches a pass against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Credit: Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins (8-3)

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) carries in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) avoids a tackle by Louisiana State Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) gets tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) after a catch in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes (8-3)

Sep 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Utah Utes place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) smiles as he makes an extra point against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies (9-2)

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after rushing for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (8-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (7) runs against Furman Paladins safety Jack Rhodes (15) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) tackles Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half of the Longhorns game against the Crimson Tide at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alabama won the game 20-19 with a late field goal. Credit: Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

USC Trojans (10-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (9-2)

Sep 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates with tight end Joel Honigford and other teammates after Moody kicked the winning field goal against Illinois to seal a 19-17 win at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) runs after the catch as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defends during their second half at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Auburn Tigers defense on the one-yard line during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

