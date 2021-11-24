College Football Playoff rankings: Movement near the top, but Georgia remains No. 1

There was movement in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after Ohio State’s 56-7 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 7 at the time.

Ohio State’s impressive win was enough to jump Alabama and claim the No. 2 spot. Alabama did beat Arkansas, but struggled in a 42-35 home win.

Georgia remained on top of the rankings and has a perfect 11-0 record after a beatdown on Charleston Southern of the FCS.

If the playoff were to start today, Georgia would have a dream matchup against Cincinnati, which checks in at No. 4.

Here is a look at the updated rankings after Week 12:

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Alabama

  4. Cincinnati

  5. Michigan

  6. Notre Dame

  7. Oklahoma State

  8. Baylor

  9. Ole Miss

  10. Oklahoma

  11. Oregon

  12. Michigan State

  13. BYU

  14. Wisconsin

  15. Texas A&M

  16. Iowa

  17. Pittsburgh

  18. Wake Forest

  19. Utah

  20. NC State

  21. San Diego State

  22. UTSA

  23. Clemson

  24. Houston

  25. Arkansas

