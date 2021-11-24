College Football Playoff rankings: Movement near the top, but Georgia remains No. 1

There was movement in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after Ohio State’s 56-7 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 7 at the time.

Ohio State’s impressive win was enough to jump Alabama and claim the No. 2 spot. Alabama did beat Arkansas, but struggled in a 42-35 home win.

Georgia remained on top of the rankings and has a perfect 11-0 record after a beatdown on Charleston Southern of the FCS.

If the playoff were to start today, Georgia would have a dream matchup against Cincinnati, which checks in at No. 4.

Here is a look at the updated rankings after Week 12: