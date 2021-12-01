College Football Playoff rankings: Movement all over, but Georgia remains No. 1

The final week of the 2021 regular season did not disappoint.

After an exciting weekend, the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed and it featured plenty of movement.

Ohio State fell to Michigan, which dropped the Buckeyes from No. 2 to No. 7. Michigan jumped from No. 5 to No. 2.

Alabama was taken to four overtimes at Auburn before eventually prevailing. The Crimson Tide remain at No. 3.

Cincinnati, which took care of business against ECU checked in at No. 4.

And Oklahoma State moved to No. 5 after beating Oklahoma, jumping Notre Dame which remained at No. 6.

Here is the full top-25: