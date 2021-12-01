College Football Playoff rankings: Movement all over, but Georgia remains No. 1

Joe Vitale
The final week of the 2021 regular season did not disappoint.

After an exciting weekend, the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed and it featured plenty of movement.

Ohio State fell to Michigan, which dropped the Buckeyes from No. 2 to No. 7. Michigan jumped from No. 5 to No. 2.

Alabama was taken to four overtimes at Auburn before eventually prevailing. The Crimson Tide remain at No. 3.

Cincinnati, which took care of business against ECU checked in at No. 4.

And Oklahoma State moved to No. 5 after beating Oklahoma, jumping Notre Dame which remained at No. 6.

Here is the full top-25:

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Alabama

  4. Cincinnati

  5. Oklahoma State

  6. Notre Dame

  7. Ohio State

  8. Ole Miss

  9. Baylor

  10. Oregon

  11. Michigan State

  12. BYU

  13. Iowa

  14. Oklahoma

  15. Pittsburgh

  16. Wake Forest

  17. Utah

  18. NC State

  19. SDSU

  20. Clemson

  21. Houston

  22. Arkansas

  23. Kentucky

  24. Louisiana

  25. Texas A&M

