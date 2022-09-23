What the College Football Playoff rankings might have looked like after Week 3
We are still weeks away from getting our first official look at the first release of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings, but that doesn’t stop us from trying to sort it all out ourselves.
It’s been incredibly hard to figure out what the CFP committee in any given year uses as the criteria it chooses to pick to justify the rankings on a year-to-year basis. That’s what happens when you have human beings rotating throughout the committee and their differing opinions and views marrying up with picking only four teams to get into the so-called “playoff.” That’s why I’m a big fan of the future model that’s been reported that has more known variables involved.
But back to the current state of things. Based on what we’ve seen in the past from the CFP committee and where teams are at this still very young point of the season, here’s how we see the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings shaking out if they were released at this point in the season.
Michigan State
Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor wears the “S” logo on his helmet along with the rest of the Spartans for the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Lost to Washington 39-28
Next Game | vs. Minnesota
Miami (FL)
Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Lost to Texas A&M 17-9
Next Game | vs. MTSU
Texas Longhorns
Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Beat UTSA 41-20
Next Game | vs. MTSU
Texas A&M
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Beat Miami (FL) 17-9
Next Game | at Texas Tech
Utah
Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Beat San Diego State 35-7
Next Game | at Arizona State
Florida
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Beat USF 31-28
Next Game | at Tennessee
BYU
Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Lost to Oregon 41-20
Next Game | vs. Wyoming
Oregon
An “End racism” sticker joins the American Flag on the helmets of Oregon players Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Beat BYU 41-20
Next Game | at Washington State
Baylor
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 2-1
Week 3 result | Beat Texas State 42-7
Next Game | at Iowa State
Washington
Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Michigan State 39-28
Next Game | vs. Kent State
Wake Forest
Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Vanderbilt 37-36
Next Game | vs. Clemson
Ole Miss
Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Georgia Tech 42-0
Next Game | vs. Tulsa
NC State
Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Texas Tech 27-14
Next Game | vs. UConn
Tennessee
Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Akron 63-6
Next Game | vs. Florida
Arkansas
Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Missouri State 38-27
Next Game | at Texas A&M
Oklahoma State
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat AR-Pine Bluff 63-27
Next Game | at Baylor
Kentucky
Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Youngstown State 31-0
Next Game | vs. Northern Illinois
Penn State
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Auburn 41-12
Next Game | vs. Central Michigan
Clemson
The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, December 27, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Louisiana Tech 48-20
Next Game | at Wake Forest
USC
Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Fresno State 45-17
Next Game | at Oregon State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Nebraska 49-14
Next Game | vs. Kansas State
Michigan
Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat UConn 59-0
Next Game | vs. Maryland
Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes helmets with the word “Equality” sit on the sidelines before an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat Toledo 77-21
Next Game | vs. Wisconsin
Alabama
Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat UL Monroe 63-7
Next Game | vs. Vanderbilt
Georgia
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Where Things Stand
Record | 3-0
Week 3 result | Beat South Carolina 48-7
Next Game | vs. Kent State
Read UGA Wire)
