What the College Football Playoff Rankings might have looked like after Week 7

We are now just a couple of weeks away from the first set of rankings by the College Football Playoff committee so things are about to get real. However, we’re a little impatient and resourceful (opinions vary), so we’ve been trying to figure this whole thing out from early on in the season.

We’d like to tell you that we have a tried and true formula to project what the CFP committee has and will continue to do, but as we’ve seen, you might as well throw any of that out the window with a week-old pizza.

Regardless, we’ve now seen seven weeks of the college football season so we’ve had some pretty good eyeballs on all the fun that makes up the race for the College Football Playoff and we’re moving forward with efforts to peer into the crystal ball to reveal what we think the CFP Rankings might have looked like after last week’s action.

There are sure to still be some surprises and juggling of all of this, but here’s where we believe things might have stood.

Ole Miss Rebels (12)

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

It gets hard to find a team worthy of the No. 10 spot, but Ole Miss gets the nod with its win over a ranked Arkansas team and an overrated win at Tennessee. Don’t expect this ranking to last, but so far Lane Kiffin has his crew in position with a Heisman hopeful at quarterback. My guess is fans will be rooting for the Rebels to beat LSU next week, but hold the mustard.

Michigan State Spartans (7-0)

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska during overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Those that don’t follow the Big Ten might be shocked to know that Michigan State has been explosive on offense. Add that to being sound across the board and it’s a recipe for success. All of that in the midst of being undefeated would have the Spartans in the top ten. Unfortunately, it’s not really a perennial name brand and there’s not a real, statement win yet. But that opportunity is coming in a very back-loaded schedule.

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (1) reacts after pass coverage from himself and Daequan Hardy prevents Auburn from completing a third-down pass in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Iowa’s loss would most likely hurt Penn State. The Nittany Lions would have gotten credit for a close-loss against one of the top two teams in the country, but with the Hawkeyes sliding out of the top ten, Ohio State gets the benefit of a close game against a top ten Oregon squad for now.

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kourt Williams II (2) combine for a tackle on Maryland Terrapins running back Peny Boone (13) during the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

The College Football Playoff committee would probably take a wait-and-see approach with Ohio State. While the Buckeyes are ranked No. 5 in both major polls, they have yet to beat a team with any real substance. OSU has looked impressive and improved over the last few weeks, but there has to be something to hang your hat on. Those opportunities are coming. Win, and Ohio State will move up quickly.

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Ohio State unit grades and individual snap counts for loss to Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Oregon hasn’t looked like the team that beat Ohio State the last few weeks, but that is still on the resume and it’s about the body of work. Since both teams have one loss then head-to-head would most likely kick in here with the Ducks getting the benefit of the doubt one spot ahead of the Buckeyes. Don’t expect this to last long though as Oregon is a team that appears to be on the slide.

Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Michigan hasn’t looked anything close to unbeatable, but the Wolverines have passed every test in a tough Power Five conference and remain undefeated. But does TTUN have staying power? We’ll know in a couple of weeks with the big tussle with arch-rival Michigan State.

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Welcome to the “eye-test” better known as the Alabama curve. Despite the Crimson Tide losing to an unranked team at the time, the CFP Committee has shown that Alabama gets different treatment than other programs. However, with so much success over the last decade or so, I guess it’s been earned. Here we go again with the push to get two SEC teams into all the fun.

Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

This is going to be interesting as things progress. The CFP committee has shown no love for Group of Five teams in the past, but it is almost forced to put the Bearcats here with all the chaos that has ensued at the top this season. However, teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, and any other Power Five team that can run the table and win its conference championship will probably eventually get the benefit of the doubt from the committee.

Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Oklahoma has looked far from a perfect team through the first six games of the season, often finding ways to pull victory out of the fire. However, the Sooners remain undefeated and seem to be on an upward trajectory after inserting freshman sensation Caleb Williams at quarterback. It’s enough to vault Oklahoma up to No. 2 for now.

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Georgia has been by far the most impressive team from start to finish so fart this year. However, don’t be fooled by the national narrative of this team being unbeatable. The defense is fantastic, but on an off day against a good game plan, can the offense do enough to pull out a nail-biter? You can bet that day is coming if the SEC is as good as chest-thumpers would have you believe.

