What the College Football Playoff rankings would have looked like after Week 2

Here at Buckeyes wire, we’re fond of speculating on things that are hard to figure out. And in the case of the College Football Playoff rankings, those don’t come out until much later in the season to allow some of the dust to settle and cement harden on the season.

For all the missteps, contradictory methods, and thinking that goes into how the CFP committee ranks teams, it at least got holding off on rankings until later in the season right. So, while you may have to wait until November 2 to get your first look at where teams stand officially, we do it unofficially every week leading up to it.

And with so many upsets so young in the season (we’re looking at you Ohio State), there are plenty of changes from when we did this last week. We only look mainly at the top ten based on what we’ve seen so far and reshuffle as we get some new things to look at.

Here’s what we see after peering in our crystal ball with what the College Football Playoff Rankings would have (okay, could have) been after two full weeks of chaos.

Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) during the third quarter in their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Ohio State is still one of the most talented teams in the country, but the defense has to be fixed. Losing to a team that would most likely be in the top five of the CFP rankings at this point would keep the Bucks in the top ten with plenty of time to make up ground.

Last Week: No. 3 (-7)

Florida Gators (2-0)

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen looks out to the stadium as the team prepares to run not the field before the start of the second game of the season against the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Fla. Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Flordia has yet to play the best competition but has looked decent enough in disposing of FAU and USF. There are many more challenges ahead to get a better idea of where this team is. But, it's an SEC team that has a reputation, so you have to figure the Gators would slot into the top ten being 2-0.

Last Week: Not in the top ten

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0)

Former Ohio State player Marcus Freeman is making recruiting waves

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, left, and Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell right, talk to Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (27) after a touchdown by Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) (not pictured) the second quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Cincinnati continues to be the flag bearer for the Group of Five teams. The quality of competition goes up significantly this weekend when the Bearcats travel to Bloomington to play Indiana.

Last Week: No. 9 (+1)

UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Paul Grattan (65) offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (57) and tight end Greg Dulcich (85) his touchdown scored against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half the at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

UCLA was idle and that sometimes works against a team, but there's no denying how impressive the Bruins have looked so far. The committee seems to reward teams for beating perceived quality SEC opponents, so UCLA would most likely be in the top ten early on. Many potholes are still down the road for this all to shake out.

Last Week: No. 6 (-1)

Clemson Tigers (1-1)

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross(8) warms up before Clemson and Georgia played in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

It's Clemson and a loss against No. 2 Georgia is the only blemish on the record. The committee would not have dropped the Tigers very far in the first place and the perception still exists that Clemson is one of the most athletically gifted programs today.

Last Week: No. 8 (+2)

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Iowa would have gotten a big boost for defeated a top ten Iowa State team on the road last week. The Hawkeyes have looked impressive on defense and have two impressive wins against Power Five teams. You could even make the case for Iowa to be higher than this.

Last Week: No. 10 (+5)

Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

OU's Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Oklahoma has yet to have a measuring-type game, but based on reputation (it's a real thing with the committee) and by blowing out Western Carolina 76-0 last week in a nice rebound, the Sooners aren't going anywhere.

Last Week: No. 4 (no change)

Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Ohio State unit grades and individual snap counts for loss to Oregon

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Right now, Oregon has arguably the best win in college football by going into Ohio Stadium and knocking off Ohio State. Because of that, the Ducks would be a big mover and jump up into the top three.

Last Week: Not in the top ten

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

Aside from Oregon, Georgia beating Clemson on a neutral field is a win the committee would look the most favorable upon. It's an SEC team and the committee would almost no doubt have the Bulldogs right there with Alabama. There would even be a push to move the Dawgs over Bama, but that would be unlikely at this point.

Last Week: No. 2 (no change)

Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Jan 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reason for the Ranking

It's Alabama, and the Tide and Nick Saban show no signs of slowing down. We probably expected things to get even more out of control against Mercer, but we'll excuse a little knick in a game that was likely hard to take seriously.

Last Week: No. 1 (no change)

