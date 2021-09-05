What College Football Playoff rankings would look like if released today

The official College Football Playoff rankings don’t come out for four weeks, giving things time to play out before releasing the real thing.

But Georgia just beat Clemson in the season-opener, so if you think we’re going to sit back and just wait it out without making projections of our own you would be incorrect.

Aside from the Week 1 showdown between the Tigers and the Bulldogs, it was not the most exciting of opening weeks.

Alabama looked like, well, Alabama, in a 44-13 blowout over Miami.

Ohio State and Oklahoma actually both struggled in wins over unranked teams.

Texas A&M was dominant against Kent State.

Iowa State only beat unranked Northern Iowa by six.

Penn State took down Wisconsin in a top-25 battle.

10th ranked UNC fell to Virginia Tech.

So, if the rankings were released after Week 1’s action, what would all of the above mean for the College Football Playoff standings?

Here we give a look at how we would rank the top-10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings after the first week of action:

(And yes, I know Notre Dame has not yet played against Florida State. We’ll update accordingly if needed).

1. Alabama (1-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a 94-yard touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama beat Miami 44-13.

2. Georgia (1-0)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Kenny McIntosh #6 of the Georgia Bulldogs hurdles Malcolm Greene #21 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Georgia's defense looked great in a 10-3 win over Clemson.

3. Ohio State (1-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) gets past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (5) during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.

The Buckeyes actually struggled against Minnesota, but came away with a 45-31 win.

4. Texas A&M (1-0)

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies looked dominant in a 41-10 win over Kent State. Because they handled business easily and Oklahoma did not, A&M jumps into the No. 4 spot.

5. Oklahoma (1-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) pressures Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Part of me actually wants to put Clemson here and Oklahoma at No. 6. The Sooners only beat Tulane by five points, but at the end of the day they won and Clemson did not.

6. Clemson (0-1)

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) leaps to throw the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson likely won't lose another game this season and its test against Georgia will certainly be the biggest one the Tigers will face the rest of the year. Offensively, they struggled...but it was against the nation's best defense. Defensively, they looked elite.

7. Cincinatti (1-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) hits Miami Redhawks quarterback AJ Mayer (10) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Miami Redhawks 49-14.

The Bearcats looked good against Miami (Ohio) in a 49-14 win. They're not a CFP team, but they still looked good.

8. Notre Dame (if it beats FSU)

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

If the Fighting Irish beat FSU on Sunday night, they should check in around 7/8/9.

9. Penn State (1-0)

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) hauls in a 53-yard pass while being covered by Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10.

The Nittany Lions beat a ranked Wisconsin team. If resume speaks, Penn State deserves a top-10 spot.

10. Florida (1-0)

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston (82) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) on a punt during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021.

I would not expect this to last long. To be honest, Florida's only here because would-be teams above it either lost or did not look impressive.

