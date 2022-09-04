What College Football Playoff rankings would look like if released after Week 1

After an exciting opening weekend of college football, we have an idea of who are the elite contenders for the 2022 season.

Though the first round of College Football Playoff rankings are not released until Tuesday, November 1, I tried to think like a member of the committee and projected what the CFP rankings would look like if it were released today.

The CFP rankings are all about resumes – at least that’s what they tell us. And in Week 1, we saw some pretty good resume builders, with Georgia dominating Oregon, the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame and Florida’s close win over Utah.

So when you see my top-three, try to stay calm. These are not power rankings, but rather how I believe the committee would rank the top teams based on what they accomplished in Week 1.

(Note: There are still two more high-profile games to be played this weekend: LSU vs. FSU on Sunday and Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Monday).

Winner of LSU/FSU

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

LSU and FSU play Sunday night in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff from New Orleans.

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Tennessee beat Ball State 59-10

NC State Wolfpack

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat ECU 21-20

Oregon Ducks

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to #3 Georgia 49-3

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Miami (OH) 37-13

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat VMI 44-10

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0

Texas Longhorns

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Texas beat LA-Monroe 52-10

Pitt Panthers

Syndication: Beaver County Times

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat WVU 38-31

Miami Hurricanes

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13

Story continues

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Florida 29-26

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Arkansas beat #23 Cincinnati 31-24

Michigan State Spartans

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan State beat Western Michigan 35-13

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44

Florida Gators

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat #7 Utah 29-26

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to #2 Ohio State 21-10

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: USC beat Rice 66-14

Oklahoma Sooners

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0

Michigan Wolverines

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7

Clemson Tigers (assuming it crushes Georgia Tech)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Record: 0-0

Week 1 result: Plays Georgia Tech on Monday

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0

Reminder: This is based off of team resumes so far!

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat #5 Notre Dame 21-10

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat #11 Oregon 49-3

[vertical-gallery id=42515]

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire