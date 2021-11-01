College Football Playoff Rankings: Helping The Committee With The Top 25
The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings are coming out Tuesday night. How should the committee rank the top 25?
MSU is in the running for 2024 RB Stacy Gage
How did the Oklahoma Sooners grade out in their dominant performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in this week's Report Card?
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde open the show with the pressing question of the weekend...did Pat Forde's car get flipped and destroyed in East Lansing, Michigan? On the field, the Spartans beat their arch-rivals Michigan in the game of the season so far. Also in the Big Ten, Ohio State topped Penn State at home. Who is the favorite to win the conference title? The guys also list off their top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings this week.
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college football rankings after Week 9?
The numbers have been crunched, what are Alabama's statistical chances of winning in the postseason?
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 2nd. What will they be and what will they look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
Is Texas in danger of missing a bowl game? Take a look at where several networks project them to land.
Which side are you taking?
Only four of 13 ESPN analysts included the Oklahoma Sooners in their projected College Football Playoff rankings which debut Tuesday night.
It’s worth noting that there are seven new CFP committee members. So the bias outcries that accompanied the Bearcats dropping while winning in 2020 may not carry over.
The Buckeyes are hanging in the balance with more to prove,
Michigan State's big victory against Michigan pushed the Spartans up the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 which is led by Georgia, Cincinnati and Alabama.
Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings debut for 2021 will set tone for final weeks of the regular season. Here's how top 10 could look.
