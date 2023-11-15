College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia jumps Ohio State and takes over No. 1 spot

There's a new No. 1 this week in the College Football Playoff rankings. After the selection committee had Ohio State at the top for the first two weeks, it's two-time defending champion Georgia that leads the way in the third release.

The Bulldogs moved up after an impressive defeat of Mississippi — their second consecutive defeat of a highly ranked opponent. They'll have an opportunity to solidify their position this week when they travel to No. 18 Tennessee.

Ohio State gets bumped down to the second spot even after rolling at home against Michigan State. The Buckeyes had been bolstered by wins against Penn State and Notre Dame, however a loss by the Nittany Lions took a bit of shine off their resume.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards runs the ball against Vanderbilt during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Oct. 14, 2023.

Holding its position this week is No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines improved to 10-0 by pounding out a defeat of Penn State on the road. The win came without coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, and he's scheduled to miss the next two games due to a Big Ten suspension. The regular-season finale against Ohio State will decide the East Division winner and keep that team on the path for the playoff.

Rounding out the top five are two more teams without a loss — No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington. The Seminoles have locked up a spot in the ACC title game and three more wins would see them back in the playoff for the first time since 2014. The Huskies also have made one appearance — in 2016 — but face a much more difficult finish with a road trip to No. 11 Oregon State this week and the Pac-12 title game if they get there.

Oregon continues to lead the one-loss teams behind the five unbeatens. The Ducks need two more wins to reach the Pac-12 title game and a likely rematch with Washington. Behind Oregon comes Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns beat the Crimson Tide in Week 2. Whether they maintain the advantage if both win respective titles in the Big 12 and SEC could be one of the key questions ahead for the committee.

Missouri and Louisville move into the top 10 this week after losses by Penn State and Mississippi. The No. 9 Tigers from the SEC are the top-ranked team with two losses ahead of Oregon State, Penn State and Oklahoma. How this race shakes out in the final two weeks will determine which qualify for a New Year's Six bowl.

The SEC again leads all conferences in the top 25 with six teams - all of which are in the top 18. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five teams. The Big Ten has four teams, and the ACC with three is the other league with multiple teams.

No. 24 Tulane is the only team representing the Group of Five conferences. The highest-ranked champion from those leagues earns an automatic berth into the New Year's Six.

The final ranking of the committee will take place Dec. 3, and the top four teams will earn spots in the playoff. The semifinals will be played at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The championship game will take place on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

College Football Playoff committee Top 25

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. Florida State (10-0)

5. Washington (10-0)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Texas (9-1)

8. Alabama (9-1)

9. Missouri (8-2)

10. Louisville (9-1)

11. Oregon State (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Mississippi (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

15. LSU (7-3)

16. Iowa (8-2)

17. Arizona (7-3)

18. Tennessee (7-3)

19. Notre Dame (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

21. Kansas State (7-3)

22. Utah (7-3)

23. Oklahoma State (7-3)

24. Tulane (9-1)

25. Kansas (7-3)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia jumps Ohio State for No. 1