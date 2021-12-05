College Football Playoff Rankings: Final Top 25

TheWolverine.com

For the first time in program history, Michigan has earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff committee revealed their final rankings this afternoon, and #2 Michigan will head to the Orange Bowl to play #3 Georgia on December 31. This is Michigan's first trip to the Orange Bowl since 2016, when Jim Harbaugh's #6 Wolverines fell a single point short of #10 Florida State, 33-32.