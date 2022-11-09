College Football Playoff Rankings Expansion Top 12 Projection After Second Top 25

Bowl Projections | CFN Week 10 Rankings 1-131

We’re not getting an expanded College Football Playoff for at least another season – more likely three – but it would be a whole lot of fun to see what it would be like if it was about the top 12 teams.

The plan – at least as proposed and likely to be how it works – the top six ranked conference champions are in, the top four conference champs get a bye, and it goes on down from there with the higher-ranked teams getting the game at home.

After the second College Football Playoff rankings were released, an expanded playoff would look like this …

Top Four Projected Seeds After First College Football Playoff rankings (top four conference champions)

1. Georgia (SEC): Sugar Bowl

2. Ohio State (Big Ten): Rose Bowl

3. TCU (Big 12): Orange Bowl

4. Oregon (Pac-12): Cotton Bowl

At-Large Seeds

12. Tulane (AAC champion) at

5. Michigan (Big 12)

11. Ole Miss (Big 12) at

6. Tennessee (SEC)

10. Clemson (ACC champion) at

7. LSU (SEC)

9. Alabama (SEC) at

8. USC (Pac-12)

Top Four Teams That Would Be Left Out

UCLA (Pac-12), Utah (Pac-12), Penn State (Big Ten), North Carolina (ACC)

Here’s how it’s going to work (this is from the College Football Playoff):

1. The 12 teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions.

2. The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee whose size, composition, and method of selection will remain substantially unchanged.

3. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye.

4. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.

5. The model allows for first-round games to be played on either the second or third weekend in December in a way that best accommodates the format and the participating teams, with at least 12 days between the conference championship games and the first-round games. The Management Committee would make the final determination of the calendar.

6. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games would be played in bowls on a rotating basis.

7. The national championship game will continue to be played at a neutral site.

8. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned to quarterfinals bowls on selection day in ranking order, and in consideration of current contract bowl relationships if those bowls are selected for the rotation. For example, if the Pac-12 champion were ranked #1, the Big Ten champion were ranked #3, and the Rose Bowl were a quarterfinal site, the Pac-12 champion would be assigned to the Rose Bowl and the Big Ten champion would be assigned elsewhere.

9. With the four highest-ranked champions assigned to quarterfinal games in bowls, the opponent from first-round game winners will be assigned by the selection committee based on the bracket.

10. The higher seeds would receive preferential placement in the Playoff Semifinal games.

Bowl Projections | CFN Week 9 Rankings 1-131

– 2022 CFN College Football Schedule & Results

