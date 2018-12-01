When Do the College Football Playoff Rankings Come Out?

The final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2018 season will be released on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The field will be announced during an unveilment on ESPN's CFB Rankings Show, which is scheduled to air at noon ET.

The selection committee will then determine which four teams will compete in the Playoff Semifinals for a chance to play in the National Championship.

Since Week 10, the committee has released five polls.

Below, you can see each of the previous rankings leading up to an all-important Selection Sunday.

Tuesday, Oct. 30 – Week 10

Tuesday, Nov. 6 – Week 11

Tuesday, Nov. 13 – Week 12

Tuesday, Nov. 20 – Week 13

Tuesday, Nov. 27 – Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 2 – Selection Day (will be announced at 12 p.m. ET)