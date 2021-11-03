College Football Playoff Ranking: Current projected chances for the inaugural top 8

The Dawgs and then ...

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The first College Football Playoff Rankings are out. Georgia was a lock for No. 1, while some of the other teams might have issues with its inaugural ranking. Of course, things can change quickly, so what are the chances the first Top 4 actually make it to the CFP—and beyond that, win the national championship?

FiveThirtyEight.com has the entire landscape surveyed, and we can get an early look at a team’s chances based on their formula projections.

Here is how the top eight stand…

8. Oklahoma Sooners

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

The Sooners are 9-0, and they can argue that schools ahead of them have losses. Those would be Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon. So, winning is worse than being on the short end of a score? Intriguing thinking.

Chances of making the CFP: 46%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 8%.

7. Michigan Wolverines

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wolverines are in the seventh slot … after a loss that saw them blow a double-digit lead at Michigan State. They were leading 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter and then saw them allow the Spartans to go on a 23-3 run. That sounds more like a basketball tear rather than a top-seven football team playing through less than 22 minutes. Why are the Wolverines where they are? Impressed they beat a three-loss Wisconsin team? C’mon …

Chances of making the CFP: 13%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 3%.

6. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer

The Group of 5 Bearcats have done everything asked of them. They are undefeated and are also looking up at teams with losses. They won at Notre Dame, which is ranked 10th by the CFP. They also won on the road against a struggling Indiana, so they are the best team in Indianapolis … not called the Colts.

Chances of making the CFP: 32%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 4%.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

The Buckeyes have been surging since the home loss to Oregon. They can win out and assure themselves a slot in the top four, as Michigan State and Michigan are ahead of them, and then there would be the Big Ten championship game. So while they are on the outside looking in of the Fab Four, for now, they control their destiny.

Chances of making the CFP: 41%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 13%.

4. Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The committee likely found itself in quite a quandary with the Ducks. You couldn’t put them behind the Buckeyes, but they have an absolutely awful loss to Stanford. The Cardinal are 3-5, 2-4, and in last in the Pac-12 North and going nowhere. This feels like a cosmetic slotting because the people making decisions didn’t want to deal with the Buckeyes being ahead of the Ducks.

Chances of making the CFP: 28%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 3%.

3. Michigan State Spartans

Detroit Free Press

The Spartans are surprisingly undefeated and head into the rankings off a victory over Michigan. Kenneth Walker is likely one of the Heisman favorites, if not the chalk. Michigan State has a testing road to the postseason. It will play at Purdue, which defeated then second-ranked Iowa, and also faces Ohio State and a testy game with Penn State. The only argument they could have is they belong ahead of Alabama because they are 8-0.

Chances of making the CFP: 25%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 3%.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC and Crimson Tide flex their muscles in a big way. That last-second loss at Texas A&M didn’t cost badly. That is another loss that is tarnished as Arkansas and Mississippi State have defeated the Aggies. There is a strong case the Tide belongs behind Michigan State.

Chances of making the CFP: 53%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 21%.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This school is rolling. The Dawgs don’t win UGA-ly. Instead, they dismantle opponents with a stifling defense. The SEC Championship Game against Alabama, if the Tide makes it, would be a thrill ride.

Chances of making the CFP: 79%.

Chances of winning the national championship: 36%.

