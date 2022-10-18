College Football Playoff projections after Week 7

Week 8 of the college football season is fast approaching, and as the season progresses the field of teams is starting to make the College Football Playoff picture become clearer. With that being said, there are still a lot of games that will shape which four teams make the final cut.

The top two remain the same this week, but we saw plenty of movement from the other seven slots. The Clemson Tigers also maintained their spot in the rankings ahead of Week 8.

Three teams that were featured last week have fallen out due to their performances on the field. The USC Trojans, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Penn State Nittany Lions all suffered losses to kick them out of the top 10. This week three new teams make the cut with USC and Oklahoma State now on the outside looking in.

As we move into Week 8, I break down this week’s edition of the CFP top 10 projections. This is how I believe the committee would rank them and not my own top 10.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 7-0

Last Week’s Result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 55-0

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 1

The defending national champions just keep rolling along. Their next big tests will come against the Florida Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and against a surging Tennesee Volunteers team that just took down Alabama.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 6-0

Last Week’s Result: Open Week

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 2

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back to action this week against the Iowa Hawkeyes. With an inept Hawkeyes offense coming to town, I wouldn’t expect this game to be close. Not like Ohio State has played in many close ones this season.

Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 6-0

Last Week’s Result: Defeated Alabama, 52-49

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 6

It was must-watch television on Saturday as the Tennessee Volunteers were finally able to light up those cigars as they snapped the 15-game skid to Alabama. This put the Vols right in the thick of the CFP race. They will just have to knock off Georgia to claim the SEC East perch. This week the Vols will finish off their nonconference schedule with an in-state clash with UT-Martin.

Clemson Tigers

Record: 7-0

Last Week’s Result: Defeated Florida State, 34-28

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 4

The Clemson Tigers just keep on winning and lock down their spot in the final four, at least for another week. After building a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter, Clemson had to recover an onside kick with 2:08 remaining to seal the deal. Now Dabo Swinney will lead the team against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

Michigan Wolverines

Record: 7-0

Last Week’s Result: Defeated Penn State, 41-17

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 7

For the second straight season, the Michigan Wolverines held Penn State to just 17 points. The Wolverines’ offense scored 41 of their own, which was the most in this series for Big Blue since 2018. This team is poised to take the Big Ten East once again but the Ohio State Buckeyes still stand in their way. Michigan will enjoy the open week before Jim Harbaugh prepares to do something he hasn’t done in two seasons, beat Michigan State.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 6-1

Last Week’s Result: Lost to Tennessee, 52-49

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 3

It was a historic loss for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a missed field goal set up Tennessee for the game-winner. With Bryce Young back at quarterback, the Tide can get back on the winning side of things as they play Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa. The Nov. 12 matchup with Ole Miss could decide if Alabama heads to the SEC title game for the third straight season and fourth time in five years.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 7-0

Last Week’s Result: Defeated Auburn, 48-34

Last Week’s Ranking: No. 9

It was a shootout that no one really expected to see when Ole Miss knocked off the Auburn Tigers this past weekend. After building the 21-0 lead, the Tigers came roaring back to close the gap. The teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter but a touchdown with 6:26 left in the game sealed it for the Rebels. Now they must travel to Baton Rouge where they haven’t beaten the LSU Tigers since 2008.

TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 6-0

Last Week’s Result: Defeated Oklahoma State, 43-40 (2OT)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Frogs after they fired long-time head coach Gary Patterson after 22 years on the job. First-year head coach Sonny Dykes has TCU rolling after wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. They will host Kansas State this week in hopes of remaining as the lone undefeated team in the Big 12.

UCLA Bruins

Record: 6-0

Last Week’s Result: Open Week

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

We thought it would be USC that was the story of the year but it is Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins who are stealing the show. After an open week, they face off with Oregon in Eugene this weekend. Last time out the Bruins knocked off the same Utah Utes team that stunned the Trojans. Much like TCU, UCLA is looking to remain the only undefeated team in the Pac-12.

Oregon Ducks

Record: 5-1

Last Week’s Result: Open Week

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

What a difference the last five games have been after the opening 49-3 loss to Georgia. Bo Nix and Dan Lanning have the Ducks soaring as they head into a top-10 battle with UCLA on Saturday. This is their biggest test since the 41-20 win over BYU. Should they defend the home turf, Oregon should be sitting pretty prior to games against Utah and Oregon State to end the season. This game could be a preview of the Pac-12 Championship game.

