College Football Playoff projections after Week 10: Vols are still in

No. 3 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) played at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3.

Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 10 games, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released updated College Football Playoff rankings.

Palm has the Vols listed in his current College Football Playoff projections. Palm’s projections following Week 10 are listed below.

Georgia (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

CFP national championship game: Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia versus Tennessee winner against Ohio State versus TCU winner

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire