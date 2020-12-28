College Football Playoff preview with Jeff Hafley, Urban Meyer to the NFL?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde preview the two biggest games of the season as Ohio State and Clemson lock horns in the Sugar Bowl while Notre Dame takes on Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The guys also invite Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to join the podcast. The former Ohio State defensive coordinator led the Eagles against Notre Dame and Clemson this season. Will the Buckeyes slow down Trevor Lawrence? Can Ian Book and company keep pace with the Tide?

In coaching carousel news, Auburn and Arizona found their guys while former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has been linked with NFL openings. Will he take the jump to the next level?

