College Football Playoff outliers FSU football, Georgia expected to play in Orange Bowl

Following its heartbreaking No. 5 ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings, narrowly missing semifinal qualification, Florida State is expected to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported that the Seminoles are expected to play No. 6 Georgia in the bowl game. An official announcement is expected to be made at 2:30 p.m. when the rest of the New Year's 6 bowl games will be revealed.

FSU is 5-5 all-time in the Orange Bowl, with its last appearance coming in 2016 when it defeated Michigan, 33-32. The Seminoles are 4-6-1 all-time against Georgia, with the last meeting coming in 2003 in the Sugar Bowl. Georiga won that game, 26-13.

The Bulldogs were the No. 1 team heading into championship week before falling to Alabama, 27-24, in the SEC Championship game.

FSU became the first team in the history of the College Football Playoff to go undefeated and win a conference title as a Power 5 team and failed to make the playoff.

The final rankings were as follows: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 FSU and No. 6 Georgia.

FSU, No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington are the only three teams in the country still undefeated. On Saturday, the Seminoles narrowly defeated No. 15 Louisville, 16-6, to win the ACC Championship and its 19th straight game.

The Seminoles have eight wins over bowl-eligible teams this season and won a conference championship with true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn.

Without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama, FSU was still able to defeat Florida on the road and Louisville in the ACC Championship.

FSU ranks No. 4 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Georgia ranks No. 6 in the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Following CFP snub, FSU football expected to play Georgia in Orange Bowl