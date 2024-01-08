College Football Playoff officials threatened after Florida State snub

The College Football Playoff has been in touch with the FBI after its selection committee and other officials received threats because of Florida State’s exclusion from the final four, executive director Bill Hancock told reporters Monday.

“It’s ridiculous,” Hancock said, according to Yahoo! Sports. “Every NCAA sports committee receives criticism from the teams left out. I’ve been doing this for 35 years now. I’ve seen it and understand it, but this one ... I haven’t seen anything like this one.”

Hancock told reporters in Houston before national championship game that selection committee members all got “profanity-laced” calls or emails after the decision to pick 12-1 SEC champion Alabama over 13-0 ACC champion FSU.

Hancock said the CFP has informed the FBI of some threats to find out what to do and to make the authorities aware of them. Committee members also received extra security measures after the decision.

Hancock told reporters there that playoff organizers were “totally disappointed” in the accusations and conspiracy theories, some of which have been suggested by state politicians. Attorney General Ashley Moody has opened an antitrust investigation into the playoff, and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has asked Hancock for information about the decision.

Mississippi State president Mark Keenum — who chairs the CFP’s board of managers — told reporters in Houston that he believes the selection committee got the four semifinalists correct.

“Is there disappointment when your team doesn’t make it into the playoff?” Keenum asked, according to ESPN. “Absolutely, and I feel for them, but to castigate or criticize or threaten people that were just doing their job, the process and following it, I thought was very unfair.”

