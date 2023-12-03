The College Football Playoff is officially set

At least one Seattle-based football team is guaranteed to make the postseason in their sport. After weeks of speculation and debate, we finally have our college football playoff field. On Sunday morning, the playoff slate was unveiled, and it should be one of the better ones in recent memory:

Michigan Wolverines (13-0) Washington Huskies (13-0) Texas Longhorns (12-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Michigan will take on Alabama in the Granddaddy of Them All in the Rose Bowl, while Texas and Washington will have a rematch of last year’s Alamo Bowl in the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan and Washington being the top two seeds are no-brainers. The Wolverines and Huskies are two of the three undefeated teams (more on that later), not to mention they both won their respective conferences. Michigan dominated Iowa 26-0, while Washington upset the -9 point favorite Ducks 34-31 to defeat Oregon for the third time in the last 14 months.

As for Texas, they took care of business 49-21 over Oklahoma State in the Big XII Championship Game. The Longhorns leave the Big XII as conference champs for the first time since 2009. Texas was able to overcome an upset loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry, thanks in part to their best win: 34-24 over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. With Alabama continuing to win, including ultimately the SEC, the Horns held the ultimate trump card.

Which of course brings us to the most controversial selection: Alabama.

The Tide created mass chaos when they upset the reigning two-time National Champion Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Alabama ended Georgia’s record 29-game win streak, and dashed their hopes at a rare three-peat. The Bulldogs fell to from No. 1 to No. 6, and out of the playoff entirely. Alabama finishing the year as 12-1 SEC Champs helped propel them in to the fourth and final playoff spot.

But of course, Alabama being let in means the 13-0 Florida State Seminoles are on the outside looking in. While I can certainly empathize with the frustration and anger of Florida State, the reality is it is hard to argue they are one of the top four teams without their starter, Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury on November 18th. The Seminoles did manage to finish the season 13-0 and ACC Champs, but an ugly 16-6 win over No. 14 Louisville yesterday behind a third string quarterback was not impressive enough for the committee.

Had they been let in, they would have been massive underdogs to any of the top three teams.

The subjective nature of college football and having a committee determine the postseason will always bring controversy. There will always be arguments for those left out, and against those let in. But we can’t argue is how excited we will be to tune in January 1st, 2024 to ring in the new year with some legendary matchups.

