College Football Playoff: No. 2 Michigan to play No. 3 TCU in Fiesta Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Just more than 11 months after J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and various Michigan football players stayed on the field of the 2021 Orange Bowl following their 34-11 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia, the Wolverines now know who they need to go through to get to the national championship in 2022.

No. 2 Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) will face No. 3 Texas Christian University (12-1, 8-0 Big 12) on Dec. 31.

The main question before the ESPN selection show Sunday was if TCU's Big 12 title game loss, 31-28, to Kansas State in overtime, would be enough for Ohio State to leapfrog TCU (slight pun intended) and set up a rematch with Michigan.

"Please, please, bring it on," McCarthy said postgame about if he would want a rematch with OSU. "That would be truly a blessing if we got to play those boys again."

Michigan won the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, 43-22, over Purdue for its second consecutive league championship, the first time its won back-to-back outright conference titles since 1991-92. It's also the first time in program history the Wolverines have won 13 games in a season.

