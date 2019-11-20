College Football Playoff: Who needs to be MVP for teams in hunt?

Wblvdzeffbuzwbnske6x

There are MVPs and then there are players that get teams over the hump by playing like an MVP at a critical time. The latest College Football Playoff ranking was released on Tuesday night, with the top four of LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia remaining the same.

Experts from the Rivals network of team sites that cover the remaining playoff contenders give their take on which player needs to perform like an MVP down the stretch.

*****

*****

*****

“There were a lot of unknowns and what-if’s going into fall camp for LSU, with the only given being Grant Delpit was going to be lights out. Well, that hasn’t exactly been the case.



“Due to assignment changes and nagging injuries, Delpit has not been the same in 2019 and the Tigers will need him to return to form down the stretch. Very few players have a toolbox the size of Delpit’s. LSU just needs to figure out how to take the lock off so he can access them.” – Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

*****

2. Ohio State: Chase Young

