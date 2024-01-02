When is the College Football Playoff National Championship game? How to watch

The Michigan Wolverines play the Washington Huskies on Jan. 8 in the 2024 CFP National Championship.

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will battle it out Monday in the final game of the college football season.

No. 1-ranked Michigan and No. 2 Washington both enjoyed dramatic wins on New Year's Day, propelling them to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. The Wolverines beat No. 4 Alabama in overtime during the Rose Bowl, while the Huskies took down the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan and Washington will play at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Texans, on Jan. 8. Here's how to watch the game.

When is the national championship game?

The 2024 CFP National Championship is Monday, Jan. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the college football championship?

TV: ESPN.

Stream: The ESPN app, Fubo (free trial).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is the national championship football game? How to watch