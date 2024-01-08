College Football Playoff national championship: How to watch Michigan vs. Washington

The final chapter of the 2023 college football season will be written Monday night in Houston. A matchup of the nation’s last two undefeated FBS programs and the champions of the Big Ten and the PAC-12 will square off in Texas for the right to be called national champion. The Michigan Wolverines have been on a mission all season long not only to get to this point, but to take it all. Washington may not have been the program many thought would reach this stage at the beginning of the year but the Huskies proved to be more than worthy of being on the radar. Can the Huskies and their tremendous passing attack get enough time to operate and dissect one of the best defenses in the nation?

Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game offers a contrast in offensive styles. While Washignton will throw all over the field with their Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Wolverines will play a much more physical style that has a way of wearing down opponents later in the game, allowing Blake Corum and the Michigan running game to have its way. Michigan also appears to have an edge when it comes to its defense, but the Huskies will pose the biggest and most lethal offensive threat Michigan has faced all season.

ESPN will be rolling out all of the viewing options for fans looking to catch Monday night’s game. In addition to its standard broadcast on ESPN, the network will offer its megacast options with a field pass option with “The Pat McAfee Show” cast on ESPN2, a SkyCast feed on ESPNNews, and All-22 viewing option on the ESPN app, as well as hometown radio broadcasts and more.

Here are the basic details on how to catch Monday night’s championship game from Houston.

TV and live stream information

Michigan vs. Washington injury report

Neither team took any serious hits in last week’s semifinal games in the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl, so both Michigan and Washington appear to be in as good health as they were entering the postseason.

Washington running back Dillon Johnson is expected to be available for Washignton despite dealing with a reported lower-body ailment that may have him listed as probable on some injury reports. The status of Sam Adams II is less optimistic for the Huskies with an unspecified injury situation.

Stat Leaders

PASSING

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: 2,851 yards, 22 TD, 4 INT

Michael Penix Jr., Washington: 4,648 yards, 35 TD, 9 INT

RUSHING

Dillon Johnson, Washington: 222 carries, 1,162 yards, 16 TD

Blake Corum, Michigan: 237 carries, 1,111 yards, 25 TD

RECEIVING

Rome Odunze, Washington: 87 receptions, 1,533 yards, 13 TD

Roman Wilson, Michigan: 45 receptions, 735 yards, 12 TD

Quick Preview

Nittany Lions Wire staff overview from Charlie Strella: Two teams with completely contrasting styles. Washington loves to hit the explosive pass downfield while Michigan loves to run the ball down its opposition’s throat. Which team comes out on top? The team that can stop or more likely slow down the other team’s strength. If Washington can somehow hamper Michigan’s run game they’ll have a great chance at taking home the title. Michigan will need to limit Michael Penix Jr and his downfield prowess. An explosive play or two from JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines offense would go a long way in deciding the outcome. In the end, Penix and the Huskies one more play than the Wolverines and take home the title.

