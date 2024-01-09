College Football Playoff: Michigan batters Washington 34-13 to win first championship in 26 years

Michigan pulls away from Washington for first national title since 1997
Michigan is the best team in the country.
The No. 1 Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and put No. 2 Washington away late to win Monday’s national championship game 34-13 and finish the 2023 season as the only undefeated team in college football.
The win is Michigan’s first national title since the Wolverines claimed a share of the national championship in 1997. It also caps an incredibly tumultuous year that saw coach Jim Harbaugh suspended twice for six of Michigan’s 15 games.