College Football Playoff: Michigan batters Washington 34-13 to win first championship in 26 years

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan is the best team in the country.

The No. 1 Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and put No. 2 Washington away late to win Monday’s national championship game 34-13 and finish the 2023 season as the only undefeated team in college football.

The win is Michigan’s first national title since the Wolverines claimed a share of the national championship in 1997. It also caps an incredibly tumultuous year that saw coach Jim Harbaugh suspended twice for six of Michigan’s 15 games.

Much like he did in the Rose Bowl, running back Blake Corum salted the game away for the Wolverines on Monday night. His 12-yard TD run with 7:09 to go gave Michigan a two-touchdown lead and ended any hope Washington had of a comeback.