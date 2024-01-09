Advertisement
College Football Playoff: Michigan batters Washington 34-13 to win first championship in 26 years

Yahoo Sports Staff
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan is the best team in the country.

The No. 1 Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and put No. 2 Washington away late to win Monday’s national championship game 34-13 and finish the 2023 season as the only undefeated team in college football.

The win is Michigan’s first national title since the Wolverines claimed a share of the national championship in 1997. It also caps an incredibly tumultuous year that saw coach Jim Harbaugh suspended twice for six of Michigan’s 15 games.

Much like he did in the Rose Bowl, running back Blake Corum salted the game away for the Wolverines on Monday night. His 12-yard TD run with 7:09 to go gave Michigan a two-touchdown lead and ended any hope Washington had of a comeback.

Read the full title game recap right here.

Live72 updates
    Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michigan pulls away from Washington for first national title since 1997

    Read Nick Bromberg's full recap here

    FINAL: Michigan 34, Washington 13

    Michigan wins its first national title since 1997!

    And here was the interception that set up the score:

    Blake Corum with likely the national championship-sealing score:

    Michigan 34, Washington 13

    And two plays later, Blake Corum punches it in from the 1! Michigan has pretty much put this one to bed.

    Michael Penix Jr. throws a desperation heave on 4th and 13 and it's picked off! Michigan NEARLY runs it all the way back for a score!

    Less than 5 minutes left the the Wolverines are closing in on a national title.

    Washington not going away. Big pass play to Rome Odunze gets them well into Michigan territory.

    Michigan 27, Washington 13

    Touchdown Michigan! Blake Corum breaks free for a 12-yard TD run!

    Michael Penix hits a deep shot, but it's called back on a holding penalty. And UW can't recover.

    It is, in fact, another punt.

    The 2nd half, summarized ...

    Michigan goes nowhere once again. The punt fest continues. UW ball.

    Here's how Washington's latest drive ended:

    Crucial drop for Washington on 3rd down kills yet another drive. Michigan ball again.

    Not much offense to be found in the second half ...

    Everyone who's anyone is in the house for the natty.

    End of 3rd quarter.

    Michigan 20, Washington 13.

    One quarter away from crowning a champ!

    There goes that third down bugaboo again. Michigan stalls and punts. Washington takes over late in the 3rd

    Apparently Michigan has found a new wrinkle on offense: the QB run game. JJ McCarthy with back-to-back first down runs (one of them designed) to get near midfield.

    On the other hand, the Huskies are also struggling on third downs. Now 2 for 9 in this game as they punt it right back to the Wolverines. It remains a 20-13 Michigan lead.

    Michigan is 0-for-6 on third downs today. Washington's defense stepping up in key situations.

    Michigan's run game suddenly not as effective as it was earlier. Three straight runs results in a 3-and-out.

    Wolverines punt it away midway through the 3rd quarter.

    Washington closes gap to 20-13

    Washington's Grady Gross kicks a 45-yard field goal to cut into Michigan's lead.

    Washington gets a couple first downs on screens and then a late hit on Michigan moves UW into Michigan territory.

    Michigan extends lead to 20-10

    The Wolverines converted the turnover into a short field goal. James Turner hits from 38 yards.

    And on the first play of the half, Michael Penix throws an INTERCEPTION on the sideline!

    Will Johnson makes the play.

    Michigan takes over at the Washington 32.

    We're back for the 2nd half. Washington begins with the ball.

    Washington will have the ball to start the second half.

    Touchdown Washington!

    The Huskies are into the end zone as Michael Penix Jr. finds Jalen McMillan on fourth down in the back of the end zone and fires it in for the touchdown. Game on!

    The Huskies are inside the red zone after several Penix completions and a key Michigan penalty on third down. They could cut it to one possession here and would have the ball back first after the break.

    Michigan fails to convert on fourth down

    The Wolverines go for it on fourth down and McCarthy's pass to Roman Wilson is deflected to the ground. What a stop by Washington!

    Washington isn't able to do anything with its possession either and punts it back to Michigan, which will take over at its own 33. Just under 8 minutes left in the half.

    Michigan goes three-and-out for the first time this game. Washington will have it back at its own 20 after a touchback.