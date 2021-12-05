College Football Playoff matchups made official

There wasn’t a lot of drama heading into Sunday as anyone who has followed college football to any extent whatsoever this year knew the four teams that we’re going to the College Football Playoff. It was the order of those four teams that was leaving us to wonder.

Notre Dame knew they’d be a hair short of an appearance after they didn’t get enough help on Saturday to get in. We’ll know in short order if it ends up being the Fiesta Bowl or the Peach Bowl for the Irish.

Here are the official College Football Playoff qualifiers for the 2021 season:

1. Alabama (12-1)

2. Michigan (12-1)

3. Georgia (12-1)

4. Cincinnati (13-0)

Matchups – December 31, 2021:

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

Notre Dame finished ranked fifth while Ohio State was sixth.

