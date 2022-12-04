College Football Playoff Matchups Announced

The 2022 College Football Playoff is officially set. Despite the best efforts by Nick Saban and the four-letter network that holds the CFP’s exclusive rights, the four teams that were selected came without much drama.

Anyone who has paid attention this season knew it’d be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State entering Sunday. Which order would TCU and Ohio State check in though and what would the first-round matchups be was the question.

Here are the final College Football Playoff top-four rankings for the 2022 season.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama (DNQ)

6. Tennessee

CFP Matchups - Peach Bowl:

Georgia vs. 4. Ohio State

CFP Matchups - Fiesta Bowl:

2. Michigan vs. 3. TCU

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire