The College Football Playoff has major interest for some Commanders

The 2023 College Football Playoff kicks off today with the two semifinals.

First, in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, will be the Michigan Wolverines, this season’s top seed, facing the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 5 pm.

Part two of the CFP doubleheader will be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Second seeded Washington Huskies will be matched up against the third-seeded Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 pm.

How are these four colleges represented on the Washington Commanders:

Alabama Crimson Tide: RB Brian Robinson, Jr

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 05: Brian Robinson Jr. #8. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Alabama Crimson Tide: DT Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide: DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Alabama Crimson Tide: DT Phidarian Mathis

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies: DT Benning Potota'e

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e (79) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines: LB Khaleke Hudson

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Khaleke Hudson #47. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Texas Longhorns: OG Sam Cosmi

Washington Commanders tackle Sam Cosmi (76). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire