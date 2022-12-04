College Football Playoff: Who made the top four?
The dust has settled from a wild conference championship weekend, and we now have an official top-four for the College Football Playoff.
It appeared that as long as every team in last week’s top four won their respective championship games, that they would all be in. However, the drama of the weekend kicked off Friday night in Las Vegas.
No. 4 USC faced Utah in the Pac-12 title game and jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead. However, the Utes tied the game at 17-17 at halftime and pulled away late by scoring 23 4th-quarter points to beat the Trojans, 47-24.
The next crazed moment of the weekend happened in the Big 12 championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State. The game was neck-and-neck throughout, but a goal line stand followed by a field goal in overtime by the Wildcats lifted them to an upset win, 31-28.
How did those losses affect the Horned Frogs and the Trojans? What about Ohio State and Alabama, who were on the outside looking in heading into the weekend?
Here’s a look at how the College Football Playoff selection committee picked this season’s College Football Playoff participants.
Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
11-1, 2nd in Big Ten east
Loss: No. 2 Michigan
TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
12-1, Big 12 runner-up
Loss: No. 10 Kansas State
Michigan
Journal-Courier
13-0, Big Ten champion
Georgia
Online Athens
13-0 record, SEC Champion