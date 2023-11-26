College Football Playoff hopes are still achievable for Texas

It feels sick, but the Texas Longhorns could be 12-1 Big 12 Champions and still not make the College Football Playoff.

Texas’ primary path to make the CFP is for Florida State to lose their conference game next week against Louisville, which could very well happen.

Florida State has seemed suspect all year, with narrow victories over teams that should be dominated. Now, with their Heisman-caliber quarterback Jordan Travis injured for the year, a loss is imminent.

Washington and Oregon are still ranked above Texas in the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll, but they should knock each other out on Friday during the Pac-12 Championship game, with the loser being dropped below Texas.

If Alabama beats Georgia next Saturday, it could cause some complications for Texas. Even though Texas beat Alabama, the College Football Playoff committee tends to favor Alabama and they might jump ahead of Texas in rankings, despite the direct win that Texas had over them.

First off, Texas must defeat No. 19 Oklahoma State in Dallas for the Big 12 title on Saturday. If so, the rest should take care of itself.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire