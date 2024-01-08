College Football Playoff history: Record, championships by teams, conferences in four-team era

The College Football Playoff enters a new era after this season, moving from four teams to 12.

After Michigan and Washington face off in Houston on Monday, college football as a whole will have a completely different landscape in 2024. As Texas and Oklahoma gear up to join the SEC and Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA prepare to join the Big Ten, it's interesting to ponder the success of the four-team era.

The CFP championship game will go out as it came in: A Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup. In that sense, Michigan is hoping history repeats itself after Ohio State defeated Oregon in the only other championship game not to have an SEC representative in the four-team era. It's a bookend to what will go down as one of college football's most controversial periods when it comes to championship selection.

The Big Ten has had solid representation throughout the CFP, with the second most appearances behind the SEC, which has had 12 teams compete in the final four. The Big Ten is in second with nine appearances, and the ACC has eight.

For the Wolverines' part, they're in their third (consecutive) CFP appearance. They finally broke through in their win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, earning their first championship berth in the final College Football Playoff.

Here's a look at the history of the CFP, including records, conference success, and championship wins.

CFP records by team

FIfteen different teams have made the College Football Playoff, with Alabama making the most appearances at eight (2014-18, 2020-21, 2023). Clemson sits in second with six (2015-20), and Ohio State rounds out the top three with five appearances (2014, 2016, 2019-20, 2022).

The Crimson Tide is 9-5 in its eight appearances, whereas Clemson is 6-4 (with two titles and three championship game appearances). Ohio State 3-4 with one championship in two title game appearances.

Michigan is now 1-2 in the CFP with its Rose Bowl win over Alabama. Michigan made the semifinals in 2021 and 2022, falling to Georgia and TCU, respectively. Washington is also 1-1 after beating Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl Game and dropping the 2016 Peach Bowl to Alabama.

Teams listed in order of number of appearances.

Alabama: 9-5

Clemson: 6-4

O hio State: 3-4

Georgia: 5-1

Oklahoma: 0-4

Michigan: 1-2*

LSU: 2-0

Washington: 1-1*

Oregon: 1-1

TCU: 1-1

Notre Dame: 0-2

Florida State: 0-1

Michigan State: 0-1

Cincinnati: 0-1

Texas: 0-1

* - Playing in national championship

Cincinnati is the only Group of Five team to play in the College Football Playof. It was in the American Athletic Conference when it was invited in 2021, though the Bearcats have since joined the Big 12.

CFP records by conference

Broadening the lens a tad, the SEC is by far the most prolific conference in the CFP.

Georgia itself boasts an incredible 5-1 record, with its winning percentage of .833 being the second-best of the four-team era (LSU went 2-0 in its one appearance in the 2019-20 season). Alabama is third with a winning percentage of .643. Otherwise, Clemson of the ACC is the only other team over .500.

Georgia and Alabama's dominance, in particular, is evident: The SEC is the only conference with a record of over .500 (with the ACC at .500 exactly). Notre Dame has represented independent teams once, and Cincinnati has represented the AAC. They mark the only non-Power Five conferences to appear in the CFP.

Southeastern Conference: 16-6

Big Ten: 4-7

ACC: 6-6

Big 12: 1-6

Pac-12: 2-2

Independent: 0-1

AAC: 0-1

CFP championships by team

One thing is certain heading into the CFP championship game: There will be a first-time champion in the playoff era.

Michigan and Washington are both seeking their first CFP title, with Michigan in its third College Football Playoff and first championship and Washington in its second playoff and first championship.

Alabama leads the way with three titles, with Clemson and Georgia tied for second with two. Ohio State and LSU are the only two other winners with one each.

Alabama: 3 (2015, 2017, 2020)

Clemson: 2 (2016, 2018)

Georgia: 2 (2021-22)

LSU: 1 (2019)

Ohio State: 1 (2014)

As evidenced above, one-time champions were anomalies. Parity was not at its strongest during the CFP's four-team era.

CFP championships by conference

To the point, the SEC dominates in total championships. This season will mark the first time since 2018 the winner will not come from the SEC, a four-year streak started by LSU's historic 2019 run. The Big Ten's championship came in 2014. Because of Clemson's two titles, the ACC is the only other conference with multiple championships.

Washington is looking to bring the Pac-12 its first championship as the conference prepares to dissolve after this year. The Huskies will join the Big Ten next season.

SEC: 6

ACC: 2

Big Ten: 1

Ultimately, the four-team era's rearview will always be colored by the dominance of certain programs. Alabama and Clemson had a fierce rivalry for a span, and Georgia joined the party late under Kirby Smart.

Michigan and Washington however, are looking to close out the CFP with their first championship. They already cleared one hurdle with semifinal wins in the Rose and Sugar bowls. Now they hope to finish the job in Houston.

