College Football Playoff History: All 15 teams to have made CFP

This will be the final year of the four-team College Football Playoffs as it is set to expand to 12 teams in 2024. On the bright side, this year’s field of teams is without question the strongest we’ve had to date. Both the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl semi-finals are games that could go either way as the four teams have combined for only two losses on the season. One of which was from a game between two current playoff teams.

Over the 10 years, 15 different college football programs found their way into the Playoffs. With the expansion to 12 teams, we will see plenty of new faces competing in the tournament so teams like Cincinnati will have more of a shot moving forward as opposed to mainly the blue bloods.

These are the 15 teams who qualified for playoffs during the four-team era.

Texas Longhorns - 1

Texas is officially back and they will be competing in their first ever College Football Playoffs. Steve Sarkisian is the head coach they’ve needed since Mack Brown stepped away.

TCU Horned Frogs - 1

The Horned Frogs pulled off of one the most miraculous runs of all time before getting thumped by Georgia in the national championship.

Oregon Ducks - 1

The Ducks appeared in the first edition of the Playoffs ever, but have failed to get back in the nine years since. They were a Pac-12 title loss to Washington away from making it back in this year.

Michigan State Spartans - 1

The Spartans beat Iowa in the 2015 Big Ten Championship to earn the honors of taking on Alabama in the semifinals where they were upended by the Crimson Tide 38-0.

LSU Tigers -1

The Tigers are the only team on this list to have never lost a Playoff game. Their legendary 2019 run included victories over Oklahoma and Clemson.

Florida State Seminoles - 1

Just like the Ducks, the Noles qualified for the first edition of the Playoffs and haven’t been back since. It looked as if… actually I won’t mention anything about this year because I recognize that it is still a very sore subject.

Cincinnati Bearcats - 1

The Bearcats are the lone non-Power 5 program who managed to sneak their way into the Playoffs. They were rewarded with a 27-6 beatdown at the hands of Alabama.

Washington Huskies - 2

Washington knocked off Oregon in the Pac-12 title to get back to the Playoffs for the first time since 2017. You might be noticing a theme here as the Huskies were also eliminated by the Crimson Tide by a score of 24-7.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 2

Notre Dame qualified for the Playoffs twice under former head coach Brian Kelly. Both times they were faced with tough outings as Alabama beat them 31-14 and Clemson gassed them 30-3.

Michigan Wolverines - 3

The Wolverines make their third Playoff appearance this season and they are still looking for their first win after suffering losses to Georgia and TCU.

Georgia Bulldogs - 3

The Georgia Bulldogs might be the back-to-back national champions, however, they will not be participating in this year’s Playoffs. Their first appearance was in 2018 when Alabama beat them on a walk-off touchdown on ‘second & 26.’

Oklahoma Sooners - 4

Similar to Michigan, the Sooners also are yet to pick up a win in the Playoff era. Oklahoma will be joining the SEC next season so their path to the Playoffs is going to be much harder.

Ohio State Buckeyes - 5

The Buckeyes claimed the first national championship of the Playoff era back in 2015 and have been back four times since with only one championship win. After beating Clemson, Ohio State lost to Alabama 52-24 in one of the most lopsided national titles ever.

Clemson Tigers - 6

The Tigers’ run during the Playoff era will never be forgotten as they appeared an astounding six times, unfortunately, it seems like those days have come and passed.

Alabama Crimson Tide - 8

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will go down as the kings of the four-team playoff era with eight appearances in the 10 seasons. Alabama has won their semi-final games in six of those seven seasons. The showdown with Michigan should make for one of the best yet.

